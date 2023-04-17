Some push bill to make period products tax-free in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If a bill moving through the State House right now becomes law, some South Carolinians could soon save money on sales taxes.

The measure would exempt menstrual or period products from sales taxes in South Carolina – an exemption that’s already in place in more than 20 other states.

The bill unanimously passed the state House of Representatives earlier this month and is currently under consideration in the Senate.

“Something that’s an essential medical use should not have a sales tax on it,” said Ashley Lidow of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network. “Other medical use products do not have a sales tax. … Viagra is not taxed in this state because it is considered medicine, and the FDA classifies tampons and pads as medical products, so we need to make sure our tax code matches that.”

Under the legislation, state and local sales taxes would not be imposed on period products – such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

A fiscal impact report found the state would lose about $6 million a year if it exempted these products from sales taxes.

Advocates say in light of the nearly $14 billion state budget, that’s not a huge hit.

But they say it would be a huge help for the 15% of South Carolinians dealing with period poverty – who can’t afford these monthly, necessary expenses.

“It would at least give you a little bit of money back, and that money can go to buy, in this situation, more eggs that are extremely high in our society right now and some of the other things that they’re already facing inflation on — more specifically, even on the gas that the individuals need to go back and forth to work,” said Karen Culbreath, Period Project executive director.

