S.C. boating safety bill faces key test this week

By Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on a bill concerning boating safety reform.

The legislation aims to educate the public on how to safely operate a boat.

Representatives with Boating Safety South Carolina, a boating safety education program, say the law would require anyone born after July 1, 2007, to take a boating safety course in order to operate a boat or jet ski by themselves.

MORE | Kayaker’s body recovered from Savannah River after drowning

Nationwide, only four states do not require boater education, according to the group.

The organization says the bill is necessary because tourism is a key force in South Carolina’s economy, and boating and fishing represent a combined $5.1 billion a year economic impact to the state.

South Carolina has more than half a million registered boats and ranks seventh nationally in boat ownership, with one in 10 South Carolinians owning a boat, according to the group.

A recent U.S. Coast Guard report states that nationally, 75% of boating deaths occurred on watercraft where the operator had no boating safety training and 16% of deaths occurred on watercraft where the operator had received boating safety training, according to the group.

From 2019 to 2020, boating accidents nationwide increased 26.3%, injuries increased 24.7% and deaths increased 25%.

