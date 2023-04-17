Program to help remove lead from older Augusta homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is a historic city, but if your home was built before the late 70s, there could be a sign of lead in your walls at home.

The city says 60 percent of homes meet that time stamp. It can be dangerous for you and the young children in the house.

This problem is being managed free of charge by applying to the Lead Hazard Reduction Program.

One house got approved for over $33,000 worth of work. And while the lead in your home could be confined to just a bathroom, it has lasting consequences when left alone.

Augusta has a long history, but not just for being one of the south’s oldest cities.

“It’s been in our family for over 65 years. My uncle owned it, then once he passed away, he left it to his son, and then his son ended up sending it to me,” said an Augusta historic homeowner.

The homeowner was shocked to find out that the very roof over her family’s heads could have caused years of harm without her knowing.

“It kind of made me feel bad because the lead has been around for a long time, and people didn’t realize it was in the paint. But you can get it on the other surfaces like the walls, the doors, things like that,” she said.

While she says it was only really noticeable on her front porch, the program itself warns it has a much more long-lasting effect on the growth of kids ages one to six.

Darrell Grant is the lead hazard control supervisor. He said, “You have side effects where children become more violent, can’t sit down, they’re more emotional than most.’

The higher the level the worse the effect. All for a shinier coat of paint.

“At that time, lead paint was used in many homes because of its dexterity and its pigment, you know, it made the colors bright,” he said.

While the pandemic slowed the program’s start time, they’ve helped fix 25 homes since 2022 and are set to work on 50 more over the next four years.

“In order for them to be the future, we have to get them a sustainable lifestyle,” said Grant.

They’ve already gotten some money approved for this and are waiting for the state to approve nearly $4 million more. If it goes through, they can help out 90 more homes for years to come.

