New details released on shooting of S.C. trooper

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details were released Monday about the shooting of a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper while on duty in Bamberg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 78 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Monday identified the Derrick Gathers, 37.

The agency said Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier conducted a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle. A deputy with the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office was in the area and stopped to assist the trooper.

Gathers, the driver of the vehicle, fired a pistol, shooting Frazier in the right side of his face, according to authorities.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

The trooper and deputy returned fire, striking the vehicle as Gathers drove away, according to SLED.

A second trooper, a second deputy and an officer with the Bamberg Police Department pursued the vehicle through Bamberg County and into Branchville in Orangeburg County, where Gathers wrecked his vehicle, reportedly crashing it into a house.

Gathers was discharged from a hospital and was transported to the Bamberg County Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights.

Frazier remained hospitalized Monday.

Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves with Post A , covering Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton counties.

