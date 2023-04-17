National Cancer Institute awards Georgia Cancer Center $2.3M for research

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Cancer Institute has awarded 2.3 million dollar grant to the Georgia Cancer Center for acute myeloid leukemia research in hopes to improve patient survival.

Acute myeloid leukemia is a kind of cancer that affects blood cells in the bone marrow, where new blood cells are made. The patient’s bone marrow makes abnormal blood cells, which grow and divide too quickly.

When the abnormal cells crowd out the healthy blood cells, it can lead to infection, anemia, and easy bleeding. They can also spread outside the blood to other parts of the body, such as the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, and central nervous system.

A grant will allow the cancer center to understand how those cancer cells resist primary treatment and propose new treatment options that may improve patient survival.

“Acute leukemia types including acute myeloid leukemia account for around four percent of all cancer deaths worldwide and six percent of cancer deaths in America. It is the second most common type of diagnosed leukemia in children and adults,“ Nahid F. Mivechi, Ph.D., co-leader of the Molecular Oncology and Biomarkers research program at the Georgia Cancer Center at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, says.

And while treatments such as chemotherapy can be given to a patient with acute myeloid leukemia, if it comes back, their chance of survival decreases due to the limited treatment options for relapsed patients.

Mivechi will also be working with her co-principal investigator Dimitrios Moskofidis, MD, Ph.D. to focus on understanding the role of the factors within cancer.

“We will be working with Dr. Jorge Cortes, director of the Georgia Cancer Center, and an internationally renowned physician for treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia to receive blood cell samples from patients he works with,” Moskofidis said.

Also part of the research project is Dr. Huidong Shi, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at MCG, and also a member of the Cancer Center’s Molecular Oncology and Biomarkers research program.

With the project, the collaborative team will work to find new ways to overcome barriers in acute myeloid leukemia management.

