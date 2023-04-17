Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit

Alex Murdaugh is granted more time to respond to the Satterfield lawsuit.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys said his prison housing assignment is impacting his ability to respond to an insurance fraud lawsuit filing.

Murdaugh is facing a federal lawsuit from Nautilus Insurance Company after he’s accused of stealing millions in a settlement intended for the family of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield died after a fall at the Murdaughs’ Colleton County home in 2018.

At the end of March, Murduagh was moved to a statewide protective custody unit in a maximum security prison in South Carolina.

His location has not been disclosed for “safety and security reasons” according to the Department of Corrections.

In a filing on Apr. 3, Murdaugh requested to be given until May 1 to respond to an amended complaint in the lawsuit.

The court document says, “Mr. Murdaugh intends to participate fully in this litigation to the extent his carceral circumstances permit. His very recent assignment to a special Restrictive Housing Unit, however, creates logistical complications delaying his ability to do so.”

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel granted the request from Murdaugh’s defense.

For more updates, visit the Murdaugh Cases section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.A. Frazier
South Carolina state trooper shot in Bamberg County
7 Brew is a national coffee chain.
Drive-thru coffee chain bringing second location to Augusta
Burke County Sheriff's Office
4 injured in Burke County shooting at block party
Money generic
Scammer gets thousands from Grovetown 86-year-old
Savannah River
Kayaker’s body recovered from Savannah River after drowning

Latest News

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken firetruck
Aiken Department of Public Safety investigates 5 fires in 1 day
What the Tech: Tech apps can make filing taxes easier
What the Tech: Apps can make filing taxes easy
Local school receives its 4th National Magnet School of Distinction award
Local magnet school receives 4th national distinction award
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Poll shows Trump with strong support among Ga. Republicans
From left: Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier and Derrick Gathers
Trooper makes progress in recovery after being shot in Bamberg County