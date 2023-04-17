Locals walk a mile in her shoes to bring awareness to sexual assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Augusta University hosted it’s annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” on Saturday walk to bring awareness to sexual assault and violence.

Both literally and figuratively, people of all ages walked a mile in her shoes.

“It really puts you in a situation of understanding,” Jack West said.

Locally, an average of 180 to 200 cases are reported.

“Overall coming out of COVID, we have seen a little bit of an uptick,” Dr. Shelli Larkin, AU Director of Student Health Services and chair of the Sexual Assault Response Team in the Augusta and Columbia Judicial Circuit. “And we’re seeing it a lot in our 14 to 18 year olds with dating violence and some of those sexual assaults being reported.”

One out three report their sexual assaults, according to Dr. Larkin.

“So we know there’s a lot more out there that we are not capturing and are not coming in for services,” Dr. Larkin said.

It’s the reason why awareness is key.

“Let’s take it out and let’s let your friends know,” Dr. Larkin said. “Let’s let your family know. Let’s let your church group know. Let them know, don’t be scared of the conversation.”

It’s important to have courage to have the conversation.

“Everyone’s story is different,” Megan Miller said. “Just because I went through it and I’m better after it doesn’t mean like someone’s gonna be better in the same amount of time I am. It’s being able to provide that resource that voice just that support system if they ever need anything.”

If you are someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, call the Rape Crisis Center and Hotline: 1-800-656-4673.

