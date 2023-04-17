I-TEAM: Ossoff to hold oversight session involving Fort Gordon families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big update from our I-TEAM means another step forward in ensuring our military families have safe housing.

Fort Gordon families are in Washington D.C. ahead of a meeting Tuesday morning with Senator Jon Ossoff and top Army leaders.

Our Meredith Anderson has been uncovering unsafe housing conditions on post for more than a decade.

Almost one year ago, Ossoff and the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released the results of an eight-month-long investigation into military housing that culminated in a hearing on Capitol Hill.

We were there as Fort Gordon families testified under oath that their homes on post made them sick.

Fast forward one year and Ossoff will release a report of what has happened since. He’s also holding an oversight session involving Army leaders and Fort Gordon families.

One of those families is the Viera family.

The I-TEAM first introduced you to Joy Viera last summer after she moved into her home on post only to find raw sewage backing up in her bathroom.

EARLIER COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

Their furniture had not even arrived yet, and they had to go to a hotel where they stayed for months.

They were offered another home but upon inspection, Viera said she found mold and refused to move her family in.

She first spoke up on News 12 and now she’s set to speak up in the United States Senate. We will be there to share her story and the other stories that come out of Tuesday’s session.

