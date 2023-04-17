Georgia was hit worst by baby formula shortage, stats show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia was hit harder than any other state during a baby formula shortage that made headlines a year, ago, according to an analysis of the numbers.

That shortage was blamed on supply chain issues and some recalls that left shelves bare. For some, it’s a lingering problem to this day.

The analysis of the numbers shows Georgia faced the worst baby formula shortage in the United States, with 94.4% of stores sold out in the week ending May 28, 2022.

The other states in the Top 10 were:

Arizona — 94.1%

Mississippi — 93.8%

California — 93.7%

Nevada — 92.2%

Tennessee — 92%

Rhode Island — 91.9%

Louisiana — 90.1%

Florida — 90%

Washington — 89.8%

The analysis was published on drugwatch.com.

