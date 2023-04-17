Georgia was hit worst by baby formula shortage, stats show
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia was hit harder than any other state during a baby formula shortage that made headlines a year, ago, according to an analysis of the numbers.
That shortage was blamed on supply chain issues and some recalls that left shelves bare. For some, it’s a lingering problem to this day.
The analysis of the numbers shows Georgia faced the worst baby formula shortage in the United States, with 94.4% of stores sold out in the week ending May 28, 2022.
The other states in the Top 10 were:
- Arizona — 94.1%
- Mississippi — 93.8%
- California — 93.7%
- Nevada — 92.2%
- Tennessee — 92%
- Rhode Island — 91.9%
- Louisiana — 90.1%
- Florida — 90%
- Washington — 89.8%
The analysis was published on drugwatch.com.
