Gas prices continue to rise in Ga., S.C. this week

Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
By Macy Neal
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have slightly increased over the past week, according to AAA.

The average price in Georgia has increased by 1-cent, pricing at $3.39 per gallon, over the past week, AAA says.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.45, up by 8 cents in a week, according to AAA.

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 69 cents below the national average, AAA says.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says, “With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices.”

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.40 increasing by 8 cents from last week, according to AAA, where Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.37 which has increased by 6 cents.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has increased by 7 cents over the past week to $4.08 per gallon.

“Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance,” De Haan says.

