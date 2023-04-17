Submit Photos/Videos
Foodee Festival wraps up in Aiken

There were nearly 40 food and art vendors lined in Aiken.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken wrapped up their food and cultural festival on Sunday. It was a weekend full of food trucks and vendors for the community to explore.

Variety is a spice of life and in Aiken it was no different between the variety of food and variety of arts and crafts.

It was fun for the entire family but most importantly, it brought multiple cultures right into your backyard. Also, it gave you a feel for each place without even having to bring out your passport.

“The weekend has been absolutely insane but in a good way,” Nicole Osborne said.

Throughout the weekend, people were able to get a taste of the world.

“It’s not just about serving food, it’s about bringing that entire culture here,” Wayne Preddie said.

It’s also about educating people too.

“It’s hundreds of miles away so being able to bring our culture, our taste, our energy from the Caribbean, all the way to Aiken, South Carolina is very amazing to us,” Preddie said.

Going from having a full table to emptiness wasn’t a bad thing at the festival.

“I didn’t realize how much the community would step forward and show up,” Osborne said.

There were nearly 40 food and art vendors lined in Aiken.

