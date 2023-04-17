Drive-thru coffee chain bringing second location to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-thru coffee chain that just opened its first Augusta store is already preparing to open its second location here.

The 7 Brew chain use prefabricated buildings and on Monday dropped its next local stand site at 2915 Peach Orchard Road. It should open in late May.

Just Sunday, it opened its first Augusta stand along the south side of Washington Road just west of Interstate 20.

The stand, technically on Charlestowne Way, is offering a free small drink to customers all day Saturday and during these times ahead of then:

Monday and Thursday, 7-9 a.m.

Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.

Friday 7-8 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.

The chain offers 20,000 unique drink combinations – including espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, 7 Energy and sodas – at 70 stands across the country.

“We’re excited to bring this energetic brand to Augusta,” said Isaac Mincks, stand manager for 7 Brew Augusta.

The second local 7 Brew stand will add 50 jobs to the Augusta area. Those interested in joining the 7 Brew Augusta team should apply at coffeetalk.7brewcareers.com/jobs.

