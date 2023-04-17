Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Dry and sunny start to the workweek with below average highs. Warming trend through Thursday!
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Once the front clears tonight, temperatures will be seasonably cool to start the day Monday morning with sunrise temperatures in the 40s to near or just above 50 degrees. Monday looks to be a nice sunny day, but temperatures will be below average for mid-April with highs in the lower to middle 70s and gusty winds from the west to northwest at 15-20 mph with 25 mph gusts likely.

High pressure centers itself over the southeast by Monday night, causing winds to ease up just a bit, and with very dry air in place, this will allow low temperatures to tumble into the middle and lower 40s by early Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies will continue for the balance of the work week with high temperatures returning to near average Tuesday when highs will reach into the upper 70s.

That warming trend continues Wednesday through Friday when highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s each day with seasonably cool morning lows in the upper 40s Wednesday, warming to near 60 by Saturday morning.

Another cold front moves in Saturday which could drop temperatures back into the mid 70s by Sunday. Rain chances are still up in the air but at this time we could see some isolated showers and storms moving in by late Friday into Saturday. Keep it here for the latest updates heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

