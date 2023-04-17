Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It will stay gusty this afternoon into this evening - but winds will be calming down overnight. High pressure centers itself over the southeast tonight, causing winds to ease up just a bit. Very dry air in place will allow low temperatures to tumble into the middle and lower 40s by early Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies will continue through the workweek with high temperatures returning to near average Tuesday - highs will reach into the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

That warming trend continues Wednesday through Friday when highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s each day with seasonably cool morning lows in the upper 40s Wednesday, warming to near 60 by Saturday morning.

Another cold front moves in Saturday which should drop temperatures back into the mid-70s Sunday. Rain chances are possible ahead of the front for Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Keep it here for the latest updates heading into the weekend.

High pressure will bring pleasant weather to the region through Friday. (WRDW)

