Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Dry and sunny through the workweek. Warming trend through Friday!
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It will stay gusty this afternoon into this evening - but winds will be calming down overnight. High pressure centers itself over the southeast tonight, causing winds to ease up just a bit. Very dry air in place will allow low temperatures to tumble into the middle and lower 40s by early Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies will continue through the workweek with high temperatures returning to near average Tuesday - highs will reach into the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

That warming trend continues Wednesday through Friday when highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s each day with seasonably cool morning lows in the upper 40s Wednesday, warming to near 60 by Saturday morning.

Another cold front moves in Saturday which should drop temperatures back into the mid-70s Sunday. Rain chances are possible ahead of the front for Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Keep it here for the latest updates heading into the weekend.

High pressure will bring pleasant weather to the region through Friday.
High pressure will bring pleasant weather to the region through Friday.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.A. Frazier
South Carolina state trooper shot in Bamberg County
Savannah River
Kayaker’s body recovered from Savannah River after drowning
A Central EMS ambulance was parked in front of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building...
Central EMS draft contract is looking for $2.65 million subsidy
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
63-year-old woman was last seen Saturday morning
Richmond County deputies find missing 63-year-old woman

Latest News

Afternoon Planner
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Nice & Sunny
Suny and Dry This Week
MOSTLY DRY WEEK AHEAD
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your workweek forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Columbia...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still