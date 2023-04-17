Augusta Transit seeks input from bicyclists who ride buses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you ride a bike and take or would like to take your bike on Augusta Transit buses, the agency wants to hear from you.

Leaders want to learn how they can make it easier for you to get around Augusta with your bike using transit.

On Thursday from 6-10 a.m., representatives will be on hand to listen at the Broad Street transfer facility. A free gift will be given to all participants.

“Community input is crucial as Augusta Transit plans for the future,” the agency said in a statement. “We thank you in advance for participating in this exercise.”

The call for input comes just days after the agency released results from a recent survey to determine needs .

Among the findings:

Three in 10 transit riders would walk if transit were not available. One in 10 transit riders would cancel their trip if transit is not available.

The main reason people don’t use the buses is because they don’t go where people need them to go and don’t operate when people need them, the survey found. One in four people believe the buses take too much time.

The majority (41%) of transit riders rated the transit service as good/acceptable, while 9% (very poor) and 16% (poor) taken together represented the service rating by one in four transit riders.

