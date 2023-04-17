AU announces dean of new School of Public Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University has announced Teresa M. Waters, Ph.D., as the inaugural dean of the new School of Public Health to start in the fall of 2023.

Waters, who will begin in her new role on Aug. 1, currently she serves at the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health as the chair of the Department of Health Management and Policy, Charles T. Wethington Jr. Endowed Chair in the Health Sciences and interim director of the Center for Health Services Research, Implementation Science, and Policy.

“I’m honored to serve as the inaugural dean at Augusta University’s School of Public Health and thrilled to work with the exceptional faculty, staff, and students who will call the School of Public Health home,” Waters says, “It is such an exciting time to be joining the AU family and the community of Augusta. I look forward to working with campus leadership, faculty, staff, students, and alumni, as well as community partners and stakeholders, to position public health at AU as a leader in transforming population health across Georgia and around the world.”

Waters’ appointment is the result of an extensive national search conducted by a search committee chaired by Jennifer C. Sullivan, Ph.D., dean of The Graduate School at Augusta University, in partnership with the WittKieffer search firm.

“Our new School of Public Health will better focus our university’s incredible foundational pieces into a united goal, and Dr. Waters is well suited to take on the responsibilities of this task,” Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, Ph.D. says.

Waters will be charged with combining Augusta University’s foundational pieces into a united goal, which is on schedule to begin in July of this year.

“As we work to continue to meet our aspirational imperatives, it is important to recruit and tap into the knowledge of someone of Dr. Waters’ caliber. She also has a proven track record of advancing departments and units under her purview, and I look forward to working with her to continue to offer our students and patients world-class education and care,” Keel says.

“Dr. Waters brings a wealth of leadership experience in public health policy, education, research, and faculty development, attributes that will greatly benefit the university as she steps into her role as the inaugural dean of our new School of Public Health,” Neil J. MacKinnon, Ph.D., executive vice president for academic affairs and provost of Augusta University says.

