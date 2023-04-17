Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Alabama shooting victim was aspiring musician looking forward to college, father says

Marsiah Collins was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.
Marsiah Collins was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.(Martin Collins)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (CNN) – More information is coming out about the victims of a mass shooting that took place during a “Sweet 16″ birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, over the weekend.

One of the victims was 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins. His father, Martin Collins, said his son was an aspiring musician looking forward to attending Louisiana State University in the fall.

Marsiah Collins was accepted to LSU for last fall’s semester, but his father said he decided to take a year off of school to pursue his music career and to spend time with his mother and sisters.

Martin Collins also said his son loved football and played defensive end on the Opelika High School football team.

Collins was best friends with another victim of the shooting, 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell.

Other victims who died in the shooting included 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole Smith.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.A. Frazier
South Carolina state trooper shot in Bamberg County
Savannah River
Kayaker’s body recovered from Savannah River after drowning
A Central EMS ambulance was parked in front of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building...
Central EMS draft contract is looking for $2.65 million subsidy
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Burke County Sheriff's Office
4 injured in Burke County shooting at block party

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
A grand jury refused to indict eight officers involved in the deadly shooting of Jayland Walker...
Ohio AG breaks down events of Jayland Walker shooting
This photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Darrell Goodlow....
Convicted serial rapist sentenced to more than 150 years
South Carolina State House
Some push bill to make period products tax-free in S.C.
12538332 - looking through the glasses at eye chart
Doctors worry about delays in cataract surgery for Ga. seniors