Aiken crews battle business fire on Whiskey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a fire at Fermata Club on the 800 block of Whiskey Road around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Whiskey Road was closed for a short period of time, due to a fire hose being stretched across the road.

The road was back open by 9 a.m.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The fire is under control but fire personnel are still on scene, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.