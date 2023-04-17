Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Aiken crews battle business fire on Whiskey Road

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken firetruck
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken firetruck(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a fire at Fermata Club on the 800 block of Whiskey Road around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Whiskey Road was closed for a short period of time, due to a fire hose being stretched across the road.

The road was back open by 9 a.m.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The fire is under control but fire personnel are still on scene, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.A. Frazier
South Carolina state trooper shot during traffic stop
Savannah River
Kayaker’s body recovered from Savannah River after drowning
A Central EMS ambulance was parked in front of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building...
Central EMS draft contract is looking for $2.65 million subsidy
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
63-year-old woman was last seen Saturday morning
Richmond County deputies find missing 63-year-old woman

Latest News

Brian Dixon
33-year-old man wanted after weekend aggravated assault
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for April 17
Meredith Anderson and Nick Proto speak on Sen. Ossoff's hearing
Meredith Anderson and Nick Proto speak on the way to Sen. Ossoff's hearing on Fort Gordon housing
Aiken Food Festival Wraps Up
‘It’s not just about serving food’: Fest highlights Aiken cuisine