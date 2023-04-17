Aiken crews battle business fire on Whiskey Road
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a fire at Fermata Club on the 800 block of Whiskey Road around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.
According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Whiskey Road was closed for a short period of time, due to a fire hose being stretched across the road.
The road was back open by 9 a.m.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The fire is under control but fire personnel are still on scene, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.