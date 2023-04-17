4 injured in Burke County shooting at block party

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting in the area of Tyrone Brooks Drive on Sunday night.

Upon arrival around 10:40 p.m., deputies located a large block party that was dispersing at the time.

During the investigation, deputies learned three individuals had arrived at Augusta University Medical Center with apparent gunshot wounds. A short time later deputies were advised a fourth victim was taken to Burke Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is still on going and more information will be released when available.

None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening and all victims were treated and released, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633. Callers can remain anonymous.

This shooting comes right after four victims died and 28 were injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.