33-year-old man wanted after weekend aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to public’s help in searching for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault case.

According to deputies, Brian Dixon, 33, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on Saturday in the 2100 block of Vandivere Road.

Dixon is 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds. He was last seen traveling in a stolen gray Ford Taurus.

Dixon should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-821-1451 or 706-821-1080.

