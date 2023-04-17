2 CSRA airports to share in federal grant coming to Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports in Augusta and Sandersville will get a share of a $3.4 million federal grant announced Monday by Georgia’s U.S. senators.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will go to 13 airports across the state. This latest round of funding follows last month’s announcement of a $1.5 million federal grant for Georgia’s rural airports.

The money awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Infrastructure Grant to be administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Locally, Daniel Field in Augusta and Kaolin Field Airport in Sandersville will get funds.

Also sharing in the money are Fitzgerald Municipal Airport in Fitzgerald, Jesup-Wayne County Airport in Jesup, Reidsville Airport in Reidsville, Bacon County Airport in Alma, Claxton-Evans County Airport in Claxton, Pickens County Airport in Jasper, LaFayette Airport in LaFayette, Harris County Airport in Pine Mountain, Roosevelt Memorial Airport in Woodbury, Barrow County Airport in Winder, and Henry Tift Myers Airport in Tifton.

The funding was announced by Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.