Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

One sheriff's deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
One sheriff's deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.

The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. An officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, was also injured but did not need treatment at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Authorities planned to release more details Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people located 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63-year-old woman was last seen Saturday morning
Missing Richmond County woman found
An indictment shows Caurey Rollins, 25, is accused of molesting at least four kids during his...
Details emerge on new molestation counts against ex-teacher’s aide
South Carolina Highway Patrol
36-year-old identified in deadly car crash on Dixie Clay Road
Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
A Central EMS ambulance was parked in front of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building...
Central EMS draft contract is looking for $2.65 million subsidy

Latest News

63-year-old woman was last seen Saturday morning
Missing Richmond County woman found
Firefighters rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper shot on the job
South Carolina State Trooper shot after traffic stop
Firefighters rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain