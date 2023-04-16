Kayaker recovered from Savannah River Sunday after falling in Saturday

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A kayaker was recovered from the Savannah River on Sunday after reportedly falling in Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Junior Johnson with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety says the recovery of Christopher Tommy Bellamy was made with the help of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

In an incident report provided by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, an officer was dispatched to North Augusta at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a complaint of suspicious activity.

It says the complainant was doing yard work when he witnessed two males in a blue and yellow kayak in the Savannah River yelling.

The two males were eventually identified as Oraceo-Pedro Rodriguez and Christopher Tommy Bellamy.

The complainant says he witnessed Bellamy swimming in the river while Rodriguez was in the kayak, eventually seeing just Rodriguez paddling down the river alone.

The complainant says they then went to the bank of the river where they found an overturned yellow and blue kayak, fishing rods, a paddle, and a life jacket, eventually calling dispatch just after 3 p.m.

Upon further investigation, the report says an officer found a wallet, keys, and phone belonging to Bellamy on shore, as well as a phone belonging to Rodriguez.

The report goes on to say contact was eventually made with Oraceo-Pedro Rodriguez who stated he and Bellamy were paddling downstream on the rapids, eventually paddling to shore and exiting their kayak.

Rodriguez continues to say they were both wading in the water, but at one point Bellamy was sliding down rocks and let the current take him downstream. He says Bellamy did this several times, eventually going underwater. Rodriguez then says he went in after him, eventually going back to shore for his kayak looking for Bellamy after losing sight of him.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was dispatched to the scene to help search for Bellamy, eventually finding him the next day.

This is a developing story and News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

