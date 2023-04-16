Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Another Round of Rain Possible Late Sunday. A Dry, Chilly Start to the Workweek.
By Chris Still
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a little bit of early morning rain, most of Sunday will be dry in the CSRA, until a cold front rolls into town and brings a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday and windy, much cooler conditions to kick off the workweek.

Once the front clears Sunday night, and temperatures will be seasonably cool to start the day Monday morning with sunrise temperatures a degree or two either side of 50 degrees. Monday looks to be a nice sunny day, but temperatures will be well below average for mid-April with highs in the lower to middle 70s and gusty winds from the west to northwest at 15-20 mph with 25 mph gusts likely.

High pressure centers itself over the southeast by Monday night, causing winds to ease up, and with very dry air in place, this will allow low temperatures to tumble into the lower 40s by early Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies will continue for the balance of the work week with high temperatures returning to near average Tuesday when highs will reach into the upper 70s.

That warming trend continues Wednesday through Saturday when highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s each day with seasonably cool morning lows in the upper 40s Wednesday, warming to near 60 by Saturday morning.

Another cool front moves in Saturday, but the jury is still out on how much rain we will get from that system.

4/16/2023 Augusta Morning Weather Update

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63-year-old woman was last seen Saturday morning
Richmond County deputies search for missing woman
An indictment shows Caurey Rollins, 25, is accused of molesting at least four kids during his...
Details emerge on new molestation charges against former teacher’s aide
South Carolina Highway Patrol
36-year-old identified in deadly car crash on Dixie Clay Road
Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
A Grovetown man has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Grovetown man pleads guilty to possession of child sexual exploitation

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your workweek forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Columbia...
4/16/2023 Morning Weather Update
Lower severe risk Sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Sunday
4/15/2023 Morning Weather Update
Sunday Severe Risk
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still