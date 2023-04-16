Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a little bit of early morning rain, most of Sunday will be dry in the CSRA, until a cold front rolls into town and brings a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday and windy, much cooler conditions to kick off the workweek.

Once the front clears Sunday night, and temperatures will be seasonably cool to start the day Monday morning with sunrise temperatures a degree or two either side of 50 degrees. Monday looks to be a nice sunny day, but temperatures will be well below average for mid-April with highs in the lower to middle 70s and gusty winds from the west to northwest at 15-20 mph with 25 mph gusts likely.

High pressure centers itself over the southeast by Monday night, causing winds to ease up, and with very dry air in place, this will allow low temperatures to tumble into the lower 40s by early Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies will continue for the balance of the work week with high temperatures returning to near average Tuesday when highs will reach into the upper 70s.

That warming trend continues Wednesday through Saturday when highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s each day with seasonably cool morning lows in the upper 40s Wednesday, warming to near 60 by Saturday morning.

Another cool front moves in Saturday, but the jury is still out on how much rain we will get from that system.

4/16/2023 Augusta Morning Weather Update

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.