Central EMS draft contract is looking for $2.65 million subsidy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city commissioners are reviewing a draft contract from Central EMS before Tuesday’s commission meeting.

News 12 has obtained a copy of the Central EMS’ draft contract from a close city source, and it is looking for a $2.65 million annual subsidy.

This draft includes eight ambulances, six additional ambulances during peak hours, and three quick-response vehicles.

Central EMS started providing ambulance service in Augusta-Richmond County on Sunday, April 2, after Gold Cross EMS had to suddenly pull their services.

Central was given a 12-hour notice, starting their service ahead of when they were expected to take over on Saturday, April 22.

As a part of factoring in response times, ambulance amounts, and Richmond County’s indigent population that is unable to pay for emergency service, Central EMS says they need to maintain a 10% annual net income to be able to survive as a company in Augusta.

While Central’s response times are unavailable, the close city source says the draft contract mentions this will be monitored by county dispatch.

Mayor Garnett Johnson has confirmed that he and the commissioners have copies of the draft contract but says he has not reviewed it yet.

On Tuesday, commissioners will have their first chance to vote on the contract.

Over the past year, Augusta commissioners rejected multiple contract bids from Gold Cross EMS, one of their last offers being set at a $1.9 million subsidy.

This process is what eventually led Gold Cross to relinquish the zone to the state, which was then awarded to Central EMS at the beginning of 2023.

News 12 reached out to Central EMS who released the following statement from President, Gary Coker: “Central EMS believes we have presented a fair and sustainable EMS model for the care and safety of the citizens of Augusta-Richmond County. We are highly confident in this process, in County leadership, and in our ability to continue to serve the community with exceptional ambulance services. We look forward to working with the County as we move forward to finalize the contract.”

This is a developing story and News 12 will update this as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.