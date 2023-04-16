Brunswick declares state of emergency after Pinova Plant fire

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Brunswick declared a state of emergency following a massive fire at the Pinova Plant.

The city’s communications director Katie Baasen says the state of emergency was lifted at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, after mutual aid crews left the site at 3 a.m.

The fire caused evacuations and a shelter-in-place order for people in the area at a manufacturing plant. Those orders were lifted around 10 p.m. Saturday night according to Glynn County Emergency Management.

Officials say the fire started Saturday morning and was contained around 10 a.m. but then it reignited.

The fire was later contained around 9:30 p.m. according to Glynn County Board of Commissioners.

Anyone within a half-mile radius of the plant located just off of highway 17 was ordered to evacuate.

Shelter-in place orders were in effect for residents on St. Simon’s Island and those in a 1 mile radius from the plant. Officials say this was due to wind conditions.

No injuries have been reported and an inspection is underway to find out what started the fire.

