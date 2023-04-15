Triumph over tragedy: Author shares her story of survival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A book release was held in an unusual location to help others dealing with domestic abuse.

We attended Friday’s event at a local rage room where Felina Martin shared her story of survival.

Within the last year, we’ve reported on at least four cases where a husband killed his wife. More than 2,000 domestic violence cases are prosecuted yearly, according to the city.

When we hear domestic violence, our minds may turn to physical assault, but that’s only one piece of the puzzle. It’s the emotional abuse that comes before physical. It may be a long time before that happens, but it’s a risk factor that doesn’t get talked about enough.

“I was a survivor. When I made the decision that it was a situation I was no longer going to accept that for my life,” said Martin.

And here, life is not taken for granted.

“I actually end up taking a step back and being grateful for my life right now. That’s what got me through from chapter to chapter,” said Martin.

And this book is no fairytale.

“It feels like hell. But there is the other side of it. You do not have to stay in that hell,” she said.

It’s a situation far too many find themselves in.

Jennifer Frantom is the SafeHomes development director. She said, “Even if it hasn’t happened to you, it’s very likely it’s happened to someone that you know. At least in our shelter, and our hotline calls, we are seeing an uptick. So I definitely anticipate that we’re going to see more than the number of clients that we saw last year.”

More clients mean more people reaching out for help.

“It takes about seven times for a person to leave and return to the abusive partner before being able to leave for good,” said Frantom.

Leaving is the scariest part. Just ask anyone here.

Martin said: “It took 10 years of building the courage to expose my story.”

Each story is different but the celebrations are the same.

“Celebrating that triumph over the tragedy or that season of hell that you’ve experienced. We’re celebrating the success. We’re celebrating dreams. We’re also doing it in a healthy way.”

Safehomes has a 24-hour crisis hotline, 706-736-2499, or text START to 88788, a 30-day shelter, and there’s also a National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-7233.

