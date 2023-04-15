Richmond County deputies search for missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said 63 year old Giovanna Robinson was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Central Avenue in a red jacket and grey jogging pants.

Deputies said she is possibly schizophrenic.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts can call (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080 to speak with an investigator from the Sheriff’s Office.

