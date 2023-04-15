Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Richmond County deputies search for missing woman

63 year old woman was last seen Saturday morning
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(Contributed)
By WRDW/WAGT Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said 63 year old Giovanna Robinson was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Central Avenue in a red jacket and grey jogging pants.

Deputies said she is possibly schizophrenic.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts can call (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080 to speak with an investigator from the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
36-year-old identified in deadly car crash on Dixie Clay Road
18-wheeler fire at exit 18 I-20
18-wheeler carrying gas catches fire, shuts down exit ramp on I-20
An indictment shows Caurey Rollins, 25, is accused of molesting at least four kids during his...
Details emerge on new molestation charges against former teacher’s aide
Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’

Latest News

Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
Triumph over tragedy: Author shares her story of survival
More than 2,000 domestic violence cases are prosecuted yearly, according to the city.
Triumph over tragedy: Author shares her story of survival
April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day, several local schools, and groups held events and...
‘We need to do better’: AU experts speak out during Autism Awareness Month