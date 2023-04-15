Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend will be what you might call a “half and half” weekend with today being about as nice as it gets for your outdoor plans, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for the second half of the weekend Sunday, as a cold front rolls through the area.

Partly cloudy skies will last through this evening, then clouds increase overnight. As a result of the clouds and a southerly wind at 2 to 7 mph, it will be a warm night with overnight lows only in the 60s.

Sunday will feature two distinct chances of rain. The first chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms comes early in the morning lasting up until midday. The second wave of storms moves through Sunday afternoon into the evening as the main cold front passes moves through. The best bet for rain and isolated storms Sunday afternoon and evening is after 3pm with rain chances dwindling by midnight.

Skies clear with slightly cooler temperatures will accompany us to start the workweek. Monday will feature sunny skies and morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s with high temperatures slightly below average in the lower to middle 70s.

Cool to chilly nights and sunny, warm days will be an ongoing theme for the week ahead. Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday warming into the lower to middle 80s Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Tuesday warming into the lower to middle 50s by Thursday and Friday morning.

