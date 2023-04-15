Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend will be what you might call a “half and half” weekend with Saturday being about as nice as it gets for your outdoor plans, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for the second half of the weekend Sunday, as a cold front rolls through the area.

Saturday will be a breezy with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Winds will be from the west at 8 to 13 mph with 15 to 18 mph gusts.

Clear skies will last through Saturday evening, then clouds increase overnight. As a result of the clouds and a southerly wind at 2 to 7 mph, it will be a warm night with overnight lows only in the lower to middle 60s.

Sunday will feature two distinct chances of rain. The first chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms comes early in the morning between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. The second wave of storms moves through Sunday afternoon, as a cold front passes moves through. The best bet for rain and isolated severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening is between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Skies clear with slightly cooler temperatures to start the workweek. Monday will feature sunny skies and temperatures about 5 degrees below average with morning lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Cool to chilly nights and sunny, warm days will be an ongoing theme for the week ahead. Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday warming into the lower to middle 80s Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Tuesday warming into the lower to middle 50s by Thursday and Friday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the weather forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Fort Gordon and all of the CSRA of Georgia and South Carolina.

