Turn in your unused medications during Take Back Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local sheriffs departments will participate in National Take Back Day, where you can drop off unused medications.

Simply bring your medications to this event where they can be safely collected and destroyed by law enforcement personnel.

This event happens twice a year, to prevent drug deaths.

According to the CDC, the latest provisional mortality data indicates that more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in the 12-months ending in January 2022.

Each event will be on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

CVS- 1520 Walton Way

CVS - 2902 Peach Orchard Road

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Sub-station - 650 Ronald Reagan Drive

Kroger Marketplace - 435 Lewiston Road

Grovetown Police Department

Walgreens - 869 Horizon Parkway

North Augusta Department of Public Safety

North Augusta Parks Pharmacy - 437 Georgia Avenue

Aiken Department of Public Safety

Rural Health Services - 1000 Clyburn Place

Thomson Police Department

Partners For Success - 511 Main Street

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Crawford and Breazeale Drug Store - 125 Washington Street

Bell Grocery Store - 110 North Peachtree Street

McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office

Walmart - 2205 Harrison Road Southeast

You can help prevent drug abuse and protect our waterways by:

Lock up or hide your medications to prevent others from taking them.

Don’t flush your medications, trace amounts of chemicals in medications can end up in our nation’s waterways.

Dispose of your medications at secure take-back sites.

For more information, visit the Take Back Day website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.