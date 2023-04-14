Turn in your unused medications during Take Back Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local sheriffs departments will participate in National Take Back Day, where you can drop off unused medications.
Simply bring your medications to this event where they can be safely collected and destroyed by law enforcement personnel.
This event happens twice a year, to prevent drug deaths.
According to the CDC, the latest provisional mortality data indicates that more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in the 12-months ending in January 2022.
Each event will be on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office
- CVS- 1520 Walton Way
- CVS - 2902 Peach Orchard Road
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
- Sub-station - 650 Ronald Reagan Drive
- Kroger Marketplace - 435 Lewiston Road
Grovetown Police Department
- Walgreens - 869 Horizon Parkway
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
- North Augusta Parks Pharmacy - 437 Georgia Avenue
Aiken Department of Public Safety
- Rural Health Services - 1000 Clyburn Place
Thomson Police Department
- Partners For Success - 511 Main Street
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
- Crawford and Breazeale Drug Store - 125 Washington Street
- Bell Grocery Store - 110 North Peachtree Street
McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office
- Walmart - 2205 Harrison Road Southeast
You can help prevent drug abuse and protect our waterways by:
- Lock up or hide your medications to prevent others from taking them.
- Don’t flush your medications, trace amounts of chemicals in medications can end up in our nation’s waterways.
- Dispose of your medications at secure take-back sites.
For more information, visit the Take Back Day website.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.