Reckless driving deaths increase in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Data from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows across the state more people speeding, distracted, and driving aggressively. The number of fatalities from reckless driving is climbing- nearing 500 deaths last year. That is a more than 100-person increase from the year before.

In Marrietta, police report severe, even deadly reckless driving accidents every week for the last several months. Marietta Police Department Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy said drivers feel invincible.

“We have to be good members of our community or we will be rolling the dice every time you get behind the wheel of a car. Maybe we need to change the word accident, maybe its an irresponsible or intentional

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s Thunder Task Force is getting involved. Officers from across the state will be patrolling henry county this weekend to try to curb traffic deaths there- were 43 traffic fatalities- an 88% increase in the last 5 years.

Most people already know what to do behind the wheel- give yourself time to get to where you need to go, keep your eyes on the road and put your phone to the side and keep it there, it’s the law.

