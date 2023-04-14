North Augusta City Council candidates attend forum ahead of election

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three seats are up for election on North Augusta’s City Council, a town with big plans on the horizon.

Four official candidates and three seats to fill. There is also a write-in candidate, but only candidates who qualified could introduce themselves and speak to voters.

We asked candidates what they’d like voters to know.

On the ballot are two incumbents.

“I’ve shown over the past four years that I’m responsive, that if you call me with an issue that I take that issue seriously, and I work hard to get that issue resolved to the best of my ability,” said Kevin Toole, city councilman.

Eric Presnell is also a city councilman. He said, “There is a vision for our city. Generally, I tell people if you like what’s going on and you like the direction of our city, I’m your guy.”

Moving down the list are two new faces.

Candidate Richard Adams said: “I’m actually going into my third year on the county planning commission for Aiken. I sincerely believe that the leadership in any municipality, it should reflect the demographic of that community.”

Candidate David Buck said: “I’m not hiding behind a law or zone or anything like that. If anybody has a question about anything in the city, please call me because that’s what I’m passionate about.”

And the choice? It’s up to the people.

Top of mind is vision for growth in a growing city.

Toole said: “We need to be a community that’s ahead of the growth, both and you know, making sure that we’re getting the types of developments that fit the character of the city. Growth is a good problem to have. But it’s still a problem to have. And there, there are issues that come along with that, we’ve got to be very deliberate in how we handle.”

Presnell said: “I think we have managed to deal with the interconnectivity of our city, doing the things in front of the development, and that’s the things that I want to ensure keep happening.”

Adams said: “When it comes to growth and development think that the city should definitely be involved. Because we’ve got to monitor we got to maintain it. We’re dealing with zoning and regulations and ordinances. And so being able to answer those questions and provide insight for the citizens. That’s one of the things that definitely qualifies me.”

Buck said: “We have to make sure that all this process is in place as we grow and not just planned for today and planned for tomorrow. No, we need to be planning ahead, and I think that I’m one of the few that are forward-thinking ahead.”

We reached out to that write-in candidate, Richard Fletcher for a comment, and he declined. He pointed voters to the North Augusta 2020 Facebook page for details about why he’s running.

Early voting is happening now until April 21. Polling locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

