Legally blind man grows his woodworking business

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man’s disability is not stopping him from his passion.

Two years ago, we sat down with Chris Daniel, a local woodworker. At first glance, you might not know he is blind.

Yet over the past two years, he’s managed to grow his business.

On a normal weekday afternoon, you can find Chris Daniel creating his artwork.

“I make a lot of wooden art. Patriotic art, flags, desks, furniture, birdhouses, a lot of things like that,” he said.

It used to be just American flags.

After our first story with him two years ago, business is booming. He even bought a new machine.

“I can knock out a flag in a day with this instead of a week,” said Daniel. “This has been a godsend. It really has because now my work is that much better.”

He’s been doing all of this while barely being able to see. Chris is legally blind.

“I see everything as blurred, so it’s kind of like looking through a light wax paper,” said Daniel.

His face is no more than a few inches from the saw blade.

When people say their heart and soul go into it, it’s true. My heart and soul, and blood and sweat go into all my art,” he said.

He’s carved out a nice living, sacrificing himself to support his family. “Doing things have been a challenge my entire life, but you adapt,” said Daniel.

If you want to see his work for yourself, Chris is at the Evans market in front of the performing arts center parking lot. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

