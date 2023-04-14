Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Legally blind man grows his woodworking business

On a normal weekday afternoon, you can find Chris Daniel creating his artwork.
On a normal weekday afternoon, you can find Chris Daniel creating his artwork.(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man’s disability is not stopping him from his passion.

Two years ago, we sat down with Chris Daniel, a local woodworker. At first glance, you might not know he is blind.

Yet over the past two years, he’s managed to grow his business.

On a normal weekday afternoon, you can find Chris Daniel creating his artwork.

“I make a lot of wooden art. Patriotic art, flags, desks, furniture, birdhouses, a lot of things like that,” he said.

MORE | Thomson Elementary School unveils new book vending machine

It used to be just American flags.

After our first story with him two years ago, business is booming. He even bought a new machine.

“I can knock out a flag in a day with this instead of a week,” said Daniel. “This has been a godsend. It really has because now my work is that much better.”

He’s been doing all of this while barely being able to see. Chris is legally blind.

“I see everything as blurred, so it’s kind of like looking through a light wax paper,” said Daniel.

MORE | HUB farmers market launches to fill the gaps in Augusta

His face is no more than a few inches from the saw blade.

When people say their heart and soul go into it, it’s true. My heart and soul, and blood and sweat go into all my art,” he said.

He’s carved out a nice living, sacrificing himself to support his family. “Doing things have been a challenge my entire life, but you adapt,” said Daniel.

If you want to see his work for yourself, Chris is at the Evans market in front of the performing arts center parking lot. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
Caurey Rollins
Accused Augusta foot licker indicted by grand jury
Marcus Brown
Man arrested in sexual exploitation of 14-year-old girl in Augusta
18-wheeler fire at exit 18 I-20
18-wheeler carrying gas catches fire, shuts down exit ramp on I-20
South Carolina Highway Patrol
36-year-old identified in deadly car crash on Dixie Clay Road

Latest News

WTT
What the Tech: Dangers of posting vacation photos on Facebook
Columbia County Middle becomes 2022-23 Military Flagship School
With this ongoing investigation, the new animal services director, Wendy Ivey, wants to move...
New McDuffie Co. Animal Shelter director looks to move past challenges
Columbia Middle School has more than 100 students from military families.
Columbia County Middle becomes 2022-23 Military Flagship School