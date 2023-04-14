Grovetown man pleads guilty to possession of child sexual exploitation

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown man has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, authorities say.

According to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Robert James Thompson, 35, of Grovetown, was sentenced to 90 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Thompson to pay $8,000 in restitution to victims, to register as a sex offender, and to serve 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

“The safety of our community demands that predators like Thompson be identified and taken off the streets,” Steinberg says, “With our law enforcement partners, we will be diligent in protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

As described in court documents and testimony, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared a cyber-tip with the FBI indicating the online presence of multiple electronic images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

FBI agents searched Thompson’s electronic devices in July 2022 and found dozens of images of child pornography. Thompson was on felony probation for a state burglary conviction at the time of his arrest.

“Child pornography is an abuse of society’s most vulnerable population. It is also a second victimization for a child who has already been traumatized,” Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, says, “The FBI remains committed to protecting our children and is thankful for the law enforcement partnerships that make it possible to stop people like Thompson from victimizing anyone else.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah L. Johnson.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or go to the cyber-tip website.

