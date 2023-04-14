Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Chance for storms again Friday. Drying out Saturday before more storms possible Sunday
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered storms look likely again Friday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and passes through the region. Morning lows Friday will be near 60 and afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Storms chances look highest around midday through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph. There is a low severe risk for our South Carolina counties - stay weather aware.

We’re back to dry weather Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. A few showers and storms look possible again Sunday as our next front moves through the region. Highs Sunday will stay warm in the low 80s. It will be getting breezier Sunday with the front passing through. Winds will be sustained between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph are possible. Keep it here for updates during the week.

More showers and storms Friday - drying out Saturday - more storms possible Sunday.
