Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chance for showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will be going down as we continue through this evening. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

We’ll start tomorrow with dry conditions and morning temps in the mid-50s. By the afternoon we’ll be staying sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Clouds will start to reappear Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A FIRST ALERT SUNDAY is in effect for possible strong to severe storms as our next front moves through the region. A few scattered showers will be possible in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. Highs Sunday will stay warm in the low 80s. It will be getting breezier Sunday with the front passing through.

Severe Outlook Sunday (WRDW)

Winds will be sustained between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph are possible Sunday night and through Tuesday. A drier and warmer-than-average forecast will take over for much of next week with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s. Keep it here for updates throughout the weekend and into next week.

