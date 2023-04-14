Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County Middle becomes 2022-23 Military Flagship School

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia Middle School is being recognized in a big way by the state.

We went to the ceremony where the school was named the 2022-23 Military Flagship School.

Eighth-grader Preston Ndungu knows what it’s like to move schools.

“Leaving all those friends behind, and also on top of that meeting new friends can be a really difficult challenge, but sometimes there are those people that can help you out, help you get used to your new environment,” he said.

Columbia Middle School has more than 100 students from military families.

Richard Woods is the Georgia Superintendent of Education. He said, “It’s a wonderful experience to be a military child, there’s a lot of great advantages with that, but I think the moves and transitions, there’s always a little anxiety or butterflies involved with that.”

Woods recognized eight schools across the state this year as Military Flagship Schools. He says Columbia Middle stands out because they do a good job helping military students.

“If I’m going to be deployed somewhere, Columbia County’s where I want to go,” he said.

Adam Riggs is a military dad. He said, “This is not a common thing that happens, so I was just honored that I was asked to be here for it.”

Riggs says the school’s military counselors have helped his kids a lot. He’s happy to see Columbia Middle get recognized.

“Because of the positive experiences we’ve had, it’s not entirely surprising that they’re getting recognized, and I think it’s a great thing,” he said.

Columbia Middle is the second Columbia County school to be recognized. Riverside Elementary received this award in 2019.

