18-wheeler fire shuts down exit ramp on I-20 in Aiken County
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire has shut down exit 18 on Interstate 20 eastbound on Friday morning.
According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started at 5:44 a.m.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Also in the same area, there is an accident involving two 18-wheelers. No injuries have been reported in the accident.
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken Fire Department have responded to the scene.
A News 12 crew is on the way to the scene.
