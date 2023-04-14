18-wheeler fire shuts down exit ramp on I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire has shut down exit 18 on Interstate 20 eastbound on Friday morning.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started at 5:44 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Also in the same area, there is an accident involving two 18-wheelers. No injuries have been reported in the accident.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken Fire Department have responded to the scene.

A News 12 crew is on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.