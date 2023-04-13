‘Totally worth the drive’: Families enjoy strawberry picking at local farm

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can’t get food any fresher than picking it yourself, and it’s time to hit the strawberry fields.

Picking season ramps up in April as farmers wait for more berries to ripen.

For Emily Gladden and her kids, spring means strawberries.

“She looks forward to picking strawberries all the time. She gets excited and starts jumping up and down,” she said.

Brian Tankersley with Double Branches Farm says families come to his farm around this time of year.

“They love the strawberries, but they love being on the farm. They love being a part of agriculture and seeing where their products come from,” he said.

He planted strawberries back in October. Early April is when they’re supposed to come in.

Many of his strawberries are still green.

“We’ve had some cool weather and some cloudy, rainy weather that’s kind of delayed things across the CSRA,” said Tankersley.

Recent weather may have slowed things down, but Tankersley is confident all his strawberries will be okay.

“They’re gonna catch up here in a couple of weeks and gonna really come in,” he said.

Some already have, and families are coming out to pick their own.

Gladden drove about 30 minutes, and she’s glad she did.

“Totally worth the drive,” she said.

Double Branches Farm is open for limited days and hours while they wait for more strawberries to ripen. They expect things will peak in about two weeks.

