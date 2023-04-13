Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

‘Totally worth the drive’: Families enjoy strawberry picking at local farm

Brian Tankersley with Double Branches Farm says a lot of families come to his farm around this...
Brian Tankersley with Double Branches Farm says a lot of families come to his farm around this time of year.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can’t get food any fresher than picking it yourself, and it’s time to hit the strawberry fields.

Picking season ramps up in April as farmers wait for more berries to ripen.

For Emily Gladden and her kids, spring means strawberries.

“She looks forward to picking strawberries all the time. She gets excited and starts jumping up and down,” she said.

Brian Tankersley with Double Branches Farm says families come to his farm around this time of year.

MORE | City to host ribbon-cutting for new works on Augusta Sculpture Trail

“They love the strawberries, but they love being on the farm. They love being a part of agriculture and seeing where their products come from,” he said.

He planted strawberries back in October. Early April is when they’re supposed to come in.

Many of his strawberries are still green.

“We’ve had some cool weather and some cloudy, rainy weather that’s kind of delayed things across the CSRA,” said Tankersley.

Recent weather may have slowed things down, but Tankersley is confident all his strawberries will be okay.

MORE | Thomson Elementary School unveils new book vending machine

“They’re gonna catch up here in a couple of weeks and gonna really come in,” he said.

Some already have, and families are coming out to pick their own.

Gladden drove about 30 minutes, and she’s glad she did.

“Totally worth the drive,” she said.

Double Branches Farm is open for limited days and hours while they wait for more strawberries to ripen. They expect things will peak in about two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
Danielle Lambert arrested in Martinez.
WATCH: Deputies nab suspect accused of hitting Columbia County cop with car
Zaire Person
Family remembers 15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
Larry Garner, Kyral Hayward
2 suspects arrested in Columbia County gunfire incident
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
Organizers of canceled concerts say city officials misled them

Latest News

charging port
What the Tech: Warning about public charging stations
“A kid with a big heart. Heart of a lion. Why him,” questions Recreation League Coach Michael...
Coach, mentor says slain 15-year-old had a ‘big heart of a lion’
Grant Me Hope: This is Layla
Grant Me Hope | ‘I can bring certain people some happiness’
As of now, CSU is predicting 13 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season.
Researchers predict the 2023 hurricane season