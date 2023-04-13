Timeline update on Furys Ferry Road expansion project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are working to widen Furys Ferry Road. Right now, around 19,000 cars use that stretch every day.

The project will make the road wide enough to handle that amount of cars.

After talking to the county, they have a new timeline for the project. They tell us they’re wrapping up the utility relocation phase and headed into working on drainage for when the roads are built.

All these moving pieces keep the frustration growing with some neighbors.

“We were the first people in this neighborhood in July 1986, and the streets weren’t even paved yet,” said Danny Collier.

Collier then laid down roots for himself and his family, and they grew with the county.

“This neighborhood has expanded and big, and everything on Hardy McManus Road, and now it’s a steady stream of traffic 24 hours a day. It seems like it’s never-ending,” he said.

Even after building a family in one house, he considered moving away when heard about the construction coming. We asked him if he ever contemplated packing up and going somewhere else.

“Oh, yeah, many times. And once this started, I said I’m too late,” said Collier.

Now he’s here and has to live through the progress with the road.

“You know it aggravates me, but you got holes in the yard and trenches in the yard all the time,” he said.

The road has grown year after year with travelers. The county says that makes projects not only on Furys Ferry but throughout the county necessary.

Kyle Titus is the Columbia County director of engineering services. He said, “These projects are being built and constructed per need.”

Right now, the county is just trying to keep up.

“So with that growth comes significant improvements and interest in the transportation infrastructure, the water infrastructure, the storm drainage, all the needs to expand civilization in the county.”

Which is why Collier is understanding.

“So the infrastructure is not there to carry the load right now. And it’s needed, but you know, it creates some discomfort for those of us that live right here on the road. So it is what it is,” he said.

The county says this project is looking to be completed as early as 2025 but could get delayed until 2026. Until then, they ask those to be patient and drive slowly through the construction.

