Thomson Elementary School unveils new book vending machine

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson Elementary School’s top readers gathered outside the media center Wednesday morning to unveil the school’s new book vending machine.

Students can earn tokens from their teachers to use in the machine by achieving Accelerated Reader or Positive Behavior Interventions and Support program goals.

Gracie Johnson, the first student at6 the school to achieve the top status of AR Classic Reader this school year, received the honor of cutting the ribbon and pulling out the first book.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.