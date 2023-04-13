SRS contractor educates students at STEM-based event

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions helps students ease into STEM-based education through a community event in Allendale.

Students from throughout the greater Allendale, South Carolina recently enjoyed activities and events at the inaugural All in Allendale event which offered fun, food, and music, as well as science, technology, engineering, and math activities.

Kara Meador, Executive Director, of Original Six Foundation, says, “The fun, food, games, and special activities helped draw such a large crowd today. We’re greatly pleased that our primary goal was achieved. And that was: seeing students go from table to table throughout the room participating in a wide variety of interesting and hands-on STEM-based activities. We want to help open their eyes and minds to a world of STEM-related degrees and career paths.”

April Cone, Dean, University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, worked with Meador towards this special day.

“We both agreed that it was vital that All in Allendale be viewed as a benefit for the community as a whole. And that’s exactly what we did…inviting all the residents of Allendale County to visit, enjoy, bond, and learn, as a community for the community,” said Cone.

According to Cone, the event was developed primarily for kindergarten through 12th grade, with an emphasis on easing the intimidation students often feel when undertaking STEM subject matter.

“STEM should be fun, and there’s certainly a high demand in the workplace for this knowledge, especially at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions,” Cone says.

Keneisha Porter, a fourth-grade teacher at Allendale-Fairfax Elementary, endorsed the event and the educational opportunities it provided for her students, including her daughter K’Jenae whose favorite event was creating geometric domes out of gumdrops and toothpicks.

“The real value of this day is how far can we take STEM curriculum into the 21st century, putting science, engineering, and technology into everything we do to ensure the kids are ready to pursue their careers and doing so holistically,” said Porter. “Apart from being in the classroom, they need these hands-on activities such as 3D printing and virtual reality exhibits. Anything we can do to benefit them in this area is important.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.