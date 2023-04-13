Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case

Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal prosecutors will not file criminal charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, they announced in a statement Wednesday.

Robinson, 25, died on October 29, 2022, while on a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico.

Questions about the Charlotte native’s death emerged soon after and only intensified after a video surfaced showing Robinson, visibly drunk, involved in a fight where she was violently beaten.

Soon after that video emerged, Mexican officials said Robinson died of a cracked spine and later brought charges against one of her friends. The United States has not extradited the person charged in Robinson’s death.

Previous Coverage: Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues

In their statement announcing no US charges, United States Attorney Dena King and the FBI said there was not enough evidence of wrongdoing to issue criminal charges in this case.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Robinson’s family met with King and investigators from the FBI late Wednesday morning. The family is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting comes weeks after Robinson’s family sent a letter to the White House demanding action. Robinson’s case was addressed by White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre days later.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV for more information and reaction to today’s announcement as it becomes available.

