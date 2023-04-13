Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder

San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.(MobileCoin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect’s name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family of man ‘eaten alive by bed bugs’ in Fulton County Jail calls for changes
Danielle Lambert arrested in Martinez.
WATCH: Deputies nab suspect accused of hitting Columbia County cop with car
Zaire Person
Family remembers 15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
Larry Garner, Kyral Hayward
2 suspects arrested in Columbia County gunfire incident
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
3 Columbia County stores struck by lottery player who isn’t paying

Latest News

There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe
Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport
SRS contractor educates students with STEM-based community event
SRS contractor educates students at STEM-based event
Housing
Discussing the impact of housing inspections at Fort Gordon