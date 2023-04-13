Man arrested in sexual exploitation of 14-year-old girl in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested after being accused of sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old teen in Augusta.

Marcus Brown, 36, of Millen, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor for an incident that occurred in August.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the mother of the 14-year-old teen found three sexual videos on a tablet that the teen sent to Brown via Facebook Messenger.

Upon investigation, the teen told deputies Brown would send her money via Cash App to buy lingerie and send the videos, according to deputies.

The teen stated that she had sent Brown videos on multiple social media platforms, according to deputies.

Marcus has been charges with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

