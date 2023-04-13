Submit Photos/Videos
Jamie Foxx ‘on his way to recovery’ after suffering ‘medical complication’

‘He is already on his way to recovery’ Foxx family says in a statement on social media
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Actor Jamie Foxx is on his way to recovery after reportedly suffering a “medical complication,” according to a statement from the Foxx family on social media.

Foxx was reportedly filming a movie in Atlanta.

The statement from the Foxx family reads, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Foxx has starred in dozens of movies and tv shows during his career, including hits “Ali”, “Due Date,” “Any Given Sunday,” “Ray,” “Breaking All of the Rules,” and more. He also starred in the Jamie Foxx show.

He has sold millions of records and released multiple two chart-topping albums. He has multiple hit songs including the No. 1 hits “Slow Jamz” with Kanye West and Twista, “Gold Digger” with Kanye West, and other hits “Blame It” with T-Pain, “Georgia” with Ludacris, “Live in the Sky” with T.I., “Fall For Your Type” with Drake, and more.

