HUB farmers market launches to fill the gaps in south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Access to food is essential for any neighborhood.

When the HUB planted roots downtown, they planned to fill gaps in health care, education, mental health services, and fresh foods.

Now neighbors downtown don’t have to drive 10 to 15 minutes for fresh groceries. Augusta Locally Grown is having its first Veggie Park Farmers Market at the HUB.

There are a lot of new additions, including live music, food trucks, classes, and more, to get the surrounding communities involved and help them prioritize healthy foods for a price you can’t beat.

Pay your money, get your tokens, and now you’re even closer to great food at a great price.

“The beauty of it is ... because this is grown most of the time, right here in your own backyard, the farmer can make the price extremely low,” said Brandi Wallace, Wallace Farms.

From fresh greens, pickled vegetables, pastries, and even meat, you can find it all at Augusta Locally Grown and support farmers across the region while feeding your family.

And families on SNAP get double the benefit.

“You swipe your card for $20, and we’re going to give you $40 worth of tokens to shop, so it’s more bang for your buck,” she said.

For people like Diane Williams who don’t drive and come with family members, markets like this one are helpful.

“I enjoyed coming here walking around me and my friend Mary. It’s just terrific. I’ve been walking around here for an hour now and you know it’s just so much stuff in here,” she said.

And it’s not just a place where people can shop. It’s a learning experience for both families and farmers.

Wallace said: “When you come in here, you know you’re getting fresh produce. You can speak to the farmer who grew it. You can ask questions. You can ask anything from how they grew, what they use if they can grow something for you to cater what you need.”

