GreenJackets bats quieted in pitching duel at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets fell 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel to the Down East Wood Ducks.

On Wednesday night, Adam Shoemaker got the start for the GreenJackets, and turned in three innings of work, striking out four without allowing a hit. Seth Keller followed him with more pitching brilliance, also fanning four while allowing just two baserunners. Both pitchers were making their season debuts.

Josh Gessner was the starter for the Wood Ducks, and he was equally brilliant, going four and two-thirds innings and allowing just one hit while striking out five.

The GreenJackets mustered up just two hits all night, and just one after the leadoff batter of the bottom of the first. Replacing Gessner was Lisandro Calderon (W, 1-0) who went three and a third innings and picked up the win.

Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-1) entered the game in the seventh and surrendered the lone run of the game on a wild pitch. He was replaced in the ninth by Rob Griswold, who pitched a scoreless frame. In the bottom of the ninth, the GreenJackets put runners on first and second against Adrian Rodriguez (S, 1), but for the second straight night stranded the would-be tying run at second base.

All three GreenJackets games this season have been decided by one run.

The GreenJackets are back in action Thursday night against the Down East Wood Ducks at 7:05 with one of the Braves’ top prospects, Spencer Schwellenbach (0-0, 0.00), getting the start and making his SRP Park debut.

Coming up at SRP Park:

Thursday

First Thirsty Thursday of 2023 - Quench your thirst all night long with $2 PBR and Natural Light, $4 16oz. Domestic & Craft Drafts, and $6 32oz. Domestic & Craft Drafts. Presented by Twin Peaks, the Hyatt Agency, KICKS99, and HD98.3.

Friday

Braves BUZZFest - Come to SRP Park as the GreenJackets don the red jersey for the first time this season. Every Friday, the GreenJackets will wear red jerseys and specialty hats to celebrate their affiliation with the Atlanta Braves.

GreenJackets License Plate Frame Giveaway – The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a GreenJackets License Plate Frame Giveaway, courtesy of Wow! Internet, TV & Phone! Don’t miss out on this great piece of swag for your vehicle.

Feature Friday: Terrapin and Pitt BBQ Dog & Burger until 8 p.m. Every Friday, a different draft and food item will be on special, so don’t forget to stay tuned.

Saturday

Jackie Robinson Day and State Farm Family Saturday - presented by Anthony & London Thuan State Farm. A perfect night to take your family to the ballpark.

White Claw Pre-Game Concert – Don’t miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the concourse, featuring Forest Colter. Plus, $2 off White Claws feature until first pitch, presented by White Claw.

Fireworks Extravaganza - Be sure to stick around for the first weekend fireworks of the season.

Sunday

Sahlen’s Family Sunday - It’s our first matinee of the year, and it’s a big one! It’s a Sahlen’s Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen’s Hot Dogs. Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen’s meal deal, with a Sahlen’s hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6. Families can play catch on the field prior to the game, and kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game.

GreenJackets Brunch - A new for 2023 the GreenJackets will be serving brunch from the grill cart on the main concourse and fans can enjoy Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka’s Mimosas from Tito’s Taps.

Jr. Jackets Kids Club – Presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners & the YMCA of Greater Augusta is back for 2023 and better then ever. Junior Jackets Kids Club Members meet at SRP Park for the first time this year, every Sunday features special themes for members 12 and under.

Kids Run the Show - Kids will be assisting in every element of the game experience. Jr. Jackets Kid Club Members will help out with the PA, participate in contests, appear on the radio broadcast, and more.

2023 Team Photo and Team Autograph Session Giveaway – Presented by Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Kona Ice, California Dreaming, and Fun Putt-Putt Fun Center. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will be given an official 2023 GreenJackets team photo, plus get here early for the first Team Autograph Session since 2019 on the main concourse from 1 to 1:20 p.m.





Bark in the Park – Presented by Hollywood Feed. This Sunday is a Bark in the Park afternoon at SRP Park Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America’s pastime. Make sure to fill out the waiver before coming to the ballpark. Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the Club Lev

