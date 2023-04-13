Georgia’s mental health care in shambles, says top psychiatrist

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday marked a somber night in Louisville, where hundreds of people from the community gathered to honor the five people killed in a mass shooting on Monday.

The shooter’s family members said they knew he was depressed, but never thought he was capable of something as horrific as this.

“While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act,” the family said.

The statement is catching the eyes of local psychiatrists here in Georgia.

Psychiatrists say there isn’t enough accessible psychiatric care and data shows nearly the entire state is dealing with a deficit in psychiatric clinicians.

“In our society going to a psychiatrist has a stigma to it and what struck me today was that the parents of this young man knew he had a psychiatric problem, he apparently wasn’t getting treated that’s so common,” psychiatrist Dr. Dave Davis said. He said there’s less than a 50% chance that you’re going to get the mental help you need in Georgia.

“Most of the psychiatrists I talk to are all dealing with the same problem, you’re so busy, so a lot of them have cut the time down with the patients to 10 or 15 minutes so they could see more people, but that’s not enough for most people,” Dr. Davis said.

Dr. Davis said there’s a shortage of facilities and psychiatric clinicians available to help you and even if you do find help it’s costly.

“Many of the clinicians now have given up on dealing with insurance and they only take cash. Not only does the insurance company not pay but they argue, so the clinician has to then call up and say why are you not paying me for this patient.”

He said now clinicians are cutting back patient evaluation time and still prescribing drugs.

Under the Mental Health Parity law, insurance companies in Georgia must cover mental health services the same way they cover a physical illness.

“That would help a lot, but if it’s happening I’m not seeing it,” Davis said.

Davis said he doesn’t believe the Mental Health Parity law is being enforced in Georgia and he suggested some solutions to improve care for patients in Georgia.

“First we need to somehow promote with our universities and our medical schools to get more people who can treat people with psychiatric disorders. The second thing is, it’s a good-sounding law but it has to be enforced somehow,” Davis said.

Dr. Davis said it’s even more challenging for young people living in rural areas.

“I have patients that drive all the way from south Georgia,” Davis said.

If you are in need of mental health assistance you can also call the suicide hotline number at 988.

